Sitio Royalties (STR) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2023, Sitio Royalties (STR - Free Report) reported revenue of $136.47 million, up 55.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.25, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $143.7 million, representing a surprise of -5.03%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +19.05%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.21.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Sitio Royalties performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average daily combined Production volume: 34681 BOE/D compared to the 34533.33 BOE/D average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Average sales prices - Natural gas: $1.53 versus $1.39 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Average sales prices - Crude oil: $70.90 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $72.52.
  • Average sales prices - NGLs: $18.63 versus $17.96 estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Sitio Royalties have returned +4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

