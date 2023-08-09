We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About IAC (IAC) Q2 Earnings
IAC (IAC - Free Report) reported $1.11 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 18.4%. EPS of -$0.76 for the same period compares to -$1.71 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.12 billion, representing a surprise of -0.93%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.76.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how IAC performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for IAC here>>>
- Revenue- Dotdash Meredith: $414 million compared to the $417.23 million average estimate based on five analysts.
- Revenue- Search: $177 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $151.87 million.
- Revenue- Emerging & Other: $147.90 million compared to the $149.39 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.2% year over year.
- Revenue- Angi Inc: $375.10 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $403.04 million.
- Revenue- Dotdash Meredith- Digital: $212 million compared to the $214.82 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Revenue- Dotdash Meredith- Print Revenue: $206.80 million versus $206.61 million estimated by four analysts on average.
- Revenue- Angi Inc- Angi Services: $29.90 million versus $31.59 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -80.2% change.
- Revenue- Angi Inc- International: $29.20 million compared to the $23.12 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Revenue- Angi Inc- Angi Ads and Leads: $292.50 million compared to the $344.86 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15.2% year over year.
- Revenue- Angi Inc- Roofing: $24.50 million versus $26.32 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Revenue- Dotdash Meredith- Intersegment eliminations: -$4.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$5.24 million.
- Revenue- Intersegment eliminations: -$2.40 million compared to the -$2.04 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of IAC have returned +4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.