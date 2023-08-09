Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS - Free Report) reported $188 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 40.3%. EPS of $0.60 for the same period compares to -$0.74 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $136.84 million, representing a surprise of +37.39%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +163.83%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.94.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Ionis Pharmaceuticals performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Commercial Revenue- Licensing and royalty revenue: $6 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $6.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -25%.
  • Commercial Revenue- Spinraza royalties: $61 million versus $59.52 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.7% change.
  • Commercial Revenue- Tegsedi and Waylivra revenue, net: $11 million versus $6.77 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • R&D Revenue- Collaborative agreement revenue: $90 million compared to the $53.94 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenue- Total commercial revenue: $78 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $74.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Ionis Pharmaceuticals here>>>

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals have returned -6.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise