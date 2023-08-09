Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) Q2 Earnings

Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN - Free Report) reported $940 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.5%. EPS of $0.32 for the same period compares to $0.26 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $936.56 million, representing a surprise of +0.37%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +14.29%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.28.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Reynolds Consumer Products performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenues- Hefty Waste & Storage: $229 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $239.58 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.8%.
  • Net Revenues- Reynolds Cooking & Baking: $321 million versus $306.75 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.2% change.
  • Net Revenues- Presto Products: $145 million versus $153.50 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.3% change.
  • Net Revenues- Hefty Tableware: $251 million compared to the $240 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.6% year over year.
  • Net Revenues- Unallocated: -$6 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$5.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Unallocated: -$25 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$7.07 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Reynolds Cooking & Baking: $40 million versus $38.18 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Presto Products: $28 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $25.10 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Hefty Tableware: $45 million versus $30.83 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Hefty Waste & Storage: $62 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $53.74 million.
Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products have returned +0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

