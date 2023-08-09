Back to top

ANI (ANIP) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2023, ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP - Free Report) reported revenue of $116.55 million, up 57.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.28, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $96.79 million, representing a surprise of +20.41%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +100.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.64.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how ANI performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Generic pharmaceutical products: $63.32 million versus $56.76 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26.9% change.
  • Net Revenues - Generics, Established Brands, and Other: $92.24 million versus $76.53 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Rare disease pharmaceutical products: $24.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $19.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +138.2%.
  • Revenue- Established branded pharmaceutical products: $28.93 million compared to the $19.78 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +240.3% year over year.
Shares of ANI have returned +9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

