Compared to Estimates, Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY - Free Report) reported $166.09 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 11%. EPS of $0.04 for the same period compares to -$0.01 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.76% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $161.63 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.02, the EPS surprise was +100.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Warby Parker Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Active Customers: 2.28 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2.35 million.
  • Store Count at the end of the period: 217 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 217.5.
  • Net Sales per Active Customer: $277 compared to the $267.40 average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Warby Parker Inc. have returned +7.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

