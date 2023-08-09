Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Everi Holdings (EVRI) Q2 Earnings

Everi Holdings (EVRI - Free Report) reported $208.72 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.8%. EPS of $0.41 for the same period compares to $0.33 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.52% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $207.65 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.24, the EPS surprise was +70.83%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Everi Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Gaming: $113.13 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $117.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.7%.
  • Revenue- FinTech: $95.59 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $92.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.6%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Financial Technology Solutions: $37.94 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $37.20 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Games: $58.12 million compared to the $59.18 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Everi Holdings have returned +0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

