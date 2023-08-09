We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Diamondback (FANG) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
Diamondback Energy (FANG - Free Report) reported $1.92 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 30.7%. EPS of $3.68 for the same period compares to $7.07 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.42% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.91 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.92, the EPS surprise was -6.12%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Diamondback performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Average daily production / Daily combined volumes: 449912 BOE/D versus the 10-analyst average estimate of 436701.2 BOE/D.
- Average Prices - Oil: $71.33 per barrel versus the five-analyst average estimate of $71.13 per barrel.
- Average Prices - Natural gas, hedged: $1.08 per thousand cubic feet versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.44 per thousand cubic feet.
- Average Prices - Oil -hedged: $70.41 per barrel compared to the $71.89 per barrel average estimate based on five analysts.
- Average Prices - Natural gas: $0.94 per thousand cubic feet versus $0.96 per thousand cubic feet estimated by five analysts on average.
- Average Prices - Natural gas liquids, hedged: $16.42 per barrel versus the five-analyst average estimate of $21.11 per barrel.
- Average Prices - Natural gas liquids: $16.42 per barrel versus $20.56 per barrel estimated by five analysts on average.
- Total Production Volume: 40942 MBOE compared to the 39516.07 MBOE average estimate based on four analysts.
- Revenues- Oil, natural gas and natural gas liquid: $1.90 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.86 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -31.1%.
- Revenues- Oil sales: $1.71 billion compared to the $1.65 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -22% year over year.
- Revenues- Natural gas liquid sales: $140 million versus $163.50 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -53.2% change.
- Revenues- Natural gas sales: $48 million versus $73.35 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -81.8% change.
Shares of Diamondback have returned +8.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.