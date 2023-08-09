Back to top

Inspired Entertainment (INSE) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2023, Inspired Entertainment (INSE - Free Report) reported revenue of $80.4 million, up 12.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.14, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $75.27 million, representing a surprise of +6.82%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -39.13%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.23.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Inspired Entertainment performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Gaming: $31.50 million compared to the $26.05 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +23.5% year over year.
  • Revenue- Leisure: $26.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $25.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.9%.
  • Revenue- Interactive: $7.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +27.6%.
  • Revenue- Virtual Sports: $15 million compared to the $16.15 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.1% year over year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Interactive: $4 million compared to the $3.70 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Gaming: $9.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $9.33 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate: -$7.10 million compared to the -$6.60 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Leisure: $6.50 million compared to the $6.83 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Virtual Sports: $13.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $13.37 million.
Shares of Inspired Entertainment have returned -6.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

