Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Aug 9, 2023

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of Eli Lilly and Company ((LLY - Free Report) ) surged 14.9% after the company reported second-quarter 2023 earnings of $2.11 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.98 per share.
  • Under Armour, Inc.’s ((UAA - Free Report) ) shares rose 0.1% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $0.02 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.03 per share.
  • Shares of Atkore Inc. ((ATKR - Free Report) ) jumped 4.9% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $5.72 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.26 per share.
  • Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s ((HZNP - Free Report) ) shares gained 2.9% after the company reported second-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.20 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.12 per share.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) - free report >>

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) - free report >>

Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) - free report >>

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary industrial-products medical pharmaceuticals