CAE (CAE) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, CAE (CAE - Free Report) reported revenue of $785.03 million, up 7.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.18, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $765.4 million, representing a surprise of +2.56%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +20.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.15.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how CAE performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Civil Aviation Training Solutions - SEU: 268 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 266.74.
  • Civil Aviation Training Solutions - FFS deliveries: 6 versus 8.5 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Civil Aviation Training Solutions - Utilization rate: 77% versus 74% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Civil Aviation Training Solutions - FFSs in CAE's network: 327 compared to the 328 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Civil Aviation: $540.30 million compared to the $524.30 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenue- Healthcare: $42.40 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $44.03 million.
  • Revenue- Defence and Security: $471.70 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $427.08 million.
  • Operating Income- Civil Aviation: $105.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $102.14 million.
  • Operating Income- Healthcare: $1.80 million compared to the $1.46 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating Income- Defence and Security: $22.70 million compared to the $20.95 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of CAE have returned +0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

