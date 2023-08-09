Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Franco-Nevada (FNV) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Dip Y/Y

Read MoreHide Full Article

Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of 95 cents per share in second-quarter 2023, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 83 cents per share. The bottom line decreased 7% year over year.

The company generated revenues of $330 million in the reported quarter, down 6.4% year over year. The downside was driven by lower commodity prices for its diversified assets that offset higher revenues from Precious Metal assets. In the June-end quarter, 78.6% of revenues were sourced from Precious Metal assets (64.8% gold, 10.7% silver and 3.1% platinum group metals).

The company sold 132,033 Gold Equivalent Ounces  (GEOs) from precious metal assets in the reported quarter, up from the prior-year quarter’s 131,574 GEOs. The upside was driven by operations at Cobre Panama and Antapaccay successfully returning to full production.

In the reported quarter, adjusted EBITDA was down 8.5% year over year to $276 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 83.5% in the quarter under review.

Franco-Nevada Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

 

Franco-Nevada Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Franco-Nevada Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Franco-Nevada Corporation Quote

Financial Position

The company had $1,295 million cash in hand at the end of the second quarter of 2023, up from the $1,197 million reported as of the end of 2022. It recorded an operating cash flow of $472 million in the first half of 2023, down from $488 million in the prior-year period.

Franco-Nevada is debt-free and uses its free cash flow to expand its portfolio and pay out dividends. FNV now has an available capital of $2.3 billion.

Price Performance

Franco-Nevada’s shares have gained 4.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 12.2%.

 

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

 

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

FNV currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the basic materials space are Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS - Free Report) , PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG - Free Report) and Bunge Limited (BG - Free Report) . CRS and PPG sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, and BG has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Carpenter Technology has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRS’s fiscal 2024 earnings is pegged at $3.23 per share. The consensus estimate for 2023 earnings has moved 12% north in the past 60 days. Its shares gained 71% in the last year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PPG Industries’ fiscal 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $7.47, indicating growth of 23.5% from the prior-year actual. Earnings estimates have moved 3% north in the past 60 days. It has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.3%. PPG’s shares have gained 9.5% in the past year.

Bunge has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 20.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BG’s 2023 earnings is pegged at $12.13 per share. The consensus estimate for 2023 earnings has moved 4% north over the past 60 days. BG’s shares gained 17.1% in the last year.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) - free report >>

Bunge Limited (BG) - free report >>

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) - free report >>

Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) - free report >>

Published in

basic-materials earnings