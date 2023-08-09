We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Disney and 4 Other Must-See Earnings Charts
Earnings season isn’t over just because most of the Magnificent 7 has reported. There are hundreds of companies still expected to report this week. We are starting to get some of the mid-cap and small-cap companies reporting. And the retailers are soon to follow.
But this week there are still some big caps to keep an eye on as many popular consumer names continue to report. These companies have mostly beat the prior few quarters. But will another beat be a catalyst for the stock or do they need to do more than that?
This market is rewarding beats and raises. Will any of these stocks have what it takes this week?
Disney and 4 Other Must-See Earnings Charts
1. The Walt Disney Company (DIS - Free Report) has beat 3 out of the last 4 quarters but shares are still trading near 5-year lows. Shares of Disney are up just 1.4% year-to-date. Disney isn’t cheap. It trades with a forward P/E of 23. Will there be a catalyst for Disney shares this week?
2. Wynn Resorts (WYNN - Free Report) has beat 3 out of the last 4 quarters. Shares of Wynn Resorts have jumped 25% year-to-date as travel demand has remained strong. It’s not cheap. Wynn Resorts trades with a forward P/E of 53.5. Will Wynn Resorts beat again?
3. Alibaba (BABA - Free Report) has beat 6 quarters in a row. Shares of Alibaba are up 10% year-to-date but the shares are still down 50.8% over the last 2 years. Alibaba is cheap with a forward P/E of 12 and a PEG of just 0.6. Is this a buying opportunity in Alibaba?
4. Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL - Free Report) has beat 11 quarters in a row. That’s impressive during a pandemic. Shares of Ralph Lauren are up 23% year-to-date and are up 31% over the last year. It’s still cheap, with a forward P/E of 14. Should Ralph Lauren be on your short list?
5. Yeti Holdings, Inc. (YETI - Free Report) has beat 2 out of the last 4 quarters. Yeti was a big pandemic winner as people took to the outdoors. But shares are down 3% year-to-date and are still down 60% over the last 2 years. Yeti shares trade with a forward P/E of 18.9. What will turn Yeti’s shares around?