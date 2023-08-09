We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Take-Two (TTWO) Q1 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y
Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings of 36 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. The company reported earnings of 61 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.
Net revenues jumped 16.5% year over year to $1.28 billion.
Game revenues (85.3% of revenues) improved 7.5% year over year to $1.1 billion. Advertising revenues (14.7% of revenues) surged 126.7% year over year to $188.6 million.
Take-Two shares have gained 31.7% year to date, outperforming the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s growth of 14.9%.
Quarter Details
Recurrent consumer spending (which is generated from ongoing consumer engagement and includes virtual currency, add-on content, in-game purchases and in-game advertising) surged 29% year over year and accounted for 83% of total net revenues.
Top-line growth benefited from strong adoption titles, including NBA 2K23, Grand Theft Auto Online and Grand Theft Auto V, hyper-casual mobile portfolio, Toon Blast, Empires & Puzzles, Merge Dragons!, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online, Words With Friends and Toy Blast.
Take-Two’s gross profit increased 1.9% year over year to $679.2 million. Reported gross margin was 52.9% compared with 60.5% reported in the year-ago quarter.
Operating expenses surged 25.5% year over year to $883.5 million.
Operating loss was $204.3 million against the year-ago quarter’s operating income of $128.9 million.
Balance Sheet
As of Jun 30, 2023, Take-Two had $1.27 billion in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments compared with $1.01 billion as of Mar 31, 2023.
The company had a debt of $3.08 billion as of Jun 30, almost unchanged from Mar 31, 2023.
Guidance
For the second quarter of fiscal 2024, Take-Two expects GAAP net revenues between $1.26 billion and $1.31 billion. It expects a loss between $1 and 90 cents per share.
For fiscal 2024, the company expects GAAP net revenues between $5.37 billion and $5.47 billion. It expects a loss between $3.20 and $2.95 per share.
For fiscal 2024, net cash provided by operating activities is expected to be roughly $90 million. Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $180 million.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Take-Two currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
