DISH Network's (DISH) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Decline Y/Y

DISH Network’s (DISH - Free Report) second-quarter 2023 earnings of 31 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.9% but decreased 62.2% year over year.

Revenues decreased 7.1% year over year to $3.91 billion and lagged the consensus mark by 0.13%.

Revenues from the United States fell 7.1% year over year to $3.90 billion. Revenues from Canada and Mexico decreased 4.1% to $10.6 million.

DISH also announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire EchoStar Corporation in an all-stock merger.

DISH shares have declined 40.4% year to date, underperforming the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector.

Quarterly Details

Pay-TV revenues decreased 5.6% year over year to $2.98 billion. DISH exited the reported quarter with 8.904 million Pay-TV subscribers, down 10.9% year over year.

DISH TV subscribers declined 11.4% year over year to 6.901 million. SLING TV subscribers decreased 8.8% year over year to 2 million.

Pay-TV ARPU increased 3.4% year over year to $104.71. DISH TV churn rate was 1.98% compared with the year-ago quarter’s 1.59%.

In the second quarter, DISH TV’s subscriber-acquisition costs increased 19.3% year over year to $1,169.

Wireless revenues were $938 million, down 11.3% year over year. Wireless subscribers at the end of the reported quarter were 7.725 million, down 1.8% year over year.

Wireless ARPU was $36.37, whereas the Wireless churn rate was 4.54% in the reported quarter.

Total costs and expenses increased 5.4% year over year to $3.71 billion.

Operating income was $206.3 million, down 70.2% year over year.

Pay-TV operating income decreased 8.2% year over year to $720.8 million. Wireless operating loss was $514.5 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s loss of $92.5 million.

Balance Sheet

As of Jun 30, 2023, DISH Network had cash, cash equivalents and current marketable investment securities of $1.78 billion compared with $2.54 billion as of Mar 31, 2023.

Total debt, as of Mar 31, 2023, was $21.31 billion compared with $21.46 billion as of Mar 31, 2023.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

DISH currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Afya Limited (AFYA - Free Report) , ON Holding (ONON - Free Report) and LiveOne (LVO - Free Report) are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader sector. Afya and On Holding sport Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, while LiveOne carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Afya is set to announce second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 28. AFYA shares have declined 1.7% year to date.

On Holding is set to announce second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 15. ONON shares have gained 107.9% year to date.

LiveOne is set to announce first-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Aug 10. LVO shares have gained 156.4% year to date.


