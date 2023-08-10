We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) Stock Moves -0.29%: What You Should Know
PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD - Free Report) closed at $83.48 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.29% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.54%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.17%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 17.85% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 5.69%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.35%.
PDD Holdings Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, PDD Holdings Inc. is projected to report earnings of $1.13 per share, which would represent no growth from the year-ago period. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.14 billion, up 30.79% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.44 per share and revenue of $25.23 billion. These totals would mark changes of +11.56% and +31.33%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PDD Holdings Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. PDD Holdings Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note PDD Holdings Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.87. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.48.
Meanwhile, PDD's PEG ratio is currently 0.96. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Internet - Commerce stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.05 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow PDD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.