Image: Bigstock
Disney (DIS) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Walt Disney (DIS - Free Report) reported $22.33 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.8%. EPS of $1.03 for the same period compares to $1.09 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $22.44 billion, representing a surprise of -0.48%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.04%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.99.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Disney performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Number of paid subscriber - Disney+: 146.1 million versus 154.68 million estimated by four analysts on average.
- Number of paid subscriber - ESPN+: 25.2 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 25.75 million.
- Number of paid subscriber - SVOD Only: 44 million versus 44.1 million estimated by four analysts on average.
- Number of paid subscriber - Live TV + SVOD: 4.3 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 4.35 million.
- Revenue- Parks & Experiences- Domestic: $5.65 billion versus $5.73 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.2% change.
- Revenue- Disney Parks, Experiences and Products: $8.33 billion versus $8.15 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.6% change.
- Revenue- Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution- Linear Networks: $6.69 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $6.80 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.9%.
- Revenue- Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution- Direct-to-Consumer: $5.53 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $5.53 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.2%.
- Revenue- Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution- Content Sales/Licensing and Other: $2.08 billion versus $2.18 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.4% change.
- Revenue- Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution- Elimination of Intrasegment Revenue: -$293 million compared to the -$272.87 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Linear Networks- Affiliate fees: $4.47 billion compared to the $4.49 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.6% year over year.
- Linear Networks- Advertising: $2.12 billion versus $2.17 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14% change.
Shares of Disney have returned -1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.