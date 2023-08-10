Back to top

Fluence Energy, Inc. (FLNC) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Fluence Energy, Inc. (FLNC - Free Report) reported $536.35 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 124.4%. EPS of -$0.20 for the same period compares to -$0.86 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +11.35% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $481.67 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.21, the EPS surprise was +4.76%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Fluence Energy, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Asset under Management - Energy Storage Products-Deployed: 2500 MW versus 2717.72 MW estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Asset under Management - Digital Contracts: 14400 MW compared to the 17081.83 MW average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Asset under Management - Service Contracts: 2300 MW versus the five-analyst average estimate of 2570.76 MW.
Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. have returned +7.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

