CACI International (CACI) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, CACI International (CACI - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.7 billion, up 3.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $5.30, compared to $4.54 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.72 billion, representing a surprise of -0.74%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.28%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.85.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how CACI International performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues by Expertise or Technology- Expertise: $803.25 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $784.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.2%.
  • Revenues by Expertise or Technology- Technology: $899.85 million compared to the $916.45 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.4% year over year.
  • Revenues by Customer Group- Commercial and other: $85.88 million compared to the $116.22 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues by Customer Group- Federal Civilian Agencies: $353.83 million compared to the $392.31 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues by Customer Group- Department of Defense: $1.26 billion versus $1.19 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of CACI International have returned +1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

