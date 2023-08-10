Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Avid (AVID) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2023, Avid Technology (AVID - Free Report) reported revenue of $108.54 million, up 11.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.22, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.86% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $103.51 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.22, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Avid performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net revenues-Integrated solutions & other: $40.64 million compared to the $36.54 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net revenues-Maintenance: $23.47 million versus $22.75 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -15.5% change.
  • Net revenues-Subscription: $44.44 million versus $44.41 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +30.2% change.
Shares of Avid have returned -1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

