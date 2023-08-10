Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About NeoGames S.A. (NGMS) Q2 Earnings

NeoGames S.A. (NGMS - Free Report) reported $47.91 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 127.6%. EPS of $0.00 for the same period compares to -$0.06 a year ago.


