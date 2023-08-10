Back to top

EnerSys (ENS) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, EnerSys (ENS - Free Report) reported revenue of $908.6 million, up 1.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.89, compared to $1.15 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.66% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $952.97 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.80, the EPS surprise was +5.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how EnerSys performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Motive Power: $350.78 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $369.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.7%.
  • Net sales- Energy Systems: $424.55 million versus $441.14 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net sales- Specialty: $133.24 million versus $132.13 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of EnerSys have returned -5.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

