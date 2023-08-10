Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Crescent Energy (CRGY) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2023, Crescent Energy (CRGY - Free Report) reported revenue of $492.34 million, down 45.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.52, compared to $5.38 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.75% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $470 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.08, the EPS surprise was +550.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Crescent Energy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average daily net sales volumes - Natural Gas: 335 MMcf/D versus the two-analyst average estimate of 349 MMcf/D.
  • Average daily net sales volumes - Natural gas liquids: 19 MBBL/D compared to the 19.35 MBBL/D average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Average daily net sales volumes - Oil: 64 MBBL/D versus the two-analyst average estimate of 63.5 MBBL/D.
View all Key Company Metrics for Crescent Energy here>>>

Shares of Crescent Energy have returned +13.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise