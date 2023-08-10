Jazz (JAZZ) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Jazz Pharmaceuticals (
JAZZ Quick Quote JAZZ - Free Report) reported revenue of $957.32 million, up 2.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.51, compared to $4.30 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $952.44 million, representing a surprise of +0.51%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.12%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.46.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Jazz performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Revenues- Royalties and contract revenues: $10.33 million versus $8.73 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +125.6% change. 

Revenues- Product sales, net: $946.99 million versus $939.54 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2% change. 

Total revenues- Oxybate- Xywav (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) oral solution: $326.56 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $313.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +39%. 

Total revenues- Neuroscience- Epidiolex/Epidyolex: $202.23 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $210.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.4%. 

Total revenues- Neuroscience- Sativex: $2.81 million versus $4.43 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -32.3% change. 

Total revenues- Oncology- Defitelio(defibrotide)/defibrotide: $46.11 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $49.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -15.7%. 

Total revenues- Oncology- Vyxeos: $34.06 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $35.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.5%. 

Total revenues- Oncology- Zepzelca (lurbinectedin): $70.35 million versus $76.95 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3% change. 

Total revenues- Other: $3.42 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +109.4%. 

Total revenues- Oxybate- Xyrem: $159.77 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $166.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -40.7%. 

Total revenues- Oncology- Rylaze: $101.69 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $84.44 million. 

Total revenues- Total Oxybate: $486.33 million compared to the $485.11 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.6% year over year.
Shares of Jazz have returned +4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.
