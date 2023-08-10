Back to top

3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.

Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

Janus Henderson Enterprise R (JDMRX - Free Report) : 1.41% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. JDMRX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. With annual returns of 10.16% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

AQR Large Cap Momentum Style R6 (QMORX - Free Report) : 0.3% expense ratio and 0.25% management fee. QMORX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. QMORX, with annual returns of 10.6% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Victory RS Global Growth R (RGGKX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. RGGKX is a Global - Equity mutual fund investing in bigger markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan; these kinds of funds aren't limited by geography. RGGKX has an expense ratio of 1.1%, management fee of 0.6%, and annual returns of 10.14% over the past five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.


