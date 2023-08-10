Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for August 10th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings (ARCT - Free Report) is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Avery Dennison (AVY - Free Report) produces pressure-sensitive materials, and a variety of tickets, tags, labels and other converted products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Associated BancCorp (ASB - Free Report) is a bank holding company provides an array of banking and non-banking products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 7.5% downward over the last 60 days.

