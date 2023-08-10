Back to top

Compared to Estimates, HanesBrands (HBI) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

HanesBrands (HBI - Free Report) reported $1.44 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.9%. EPS of -$0.01 for the same period compares to $0.28 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.02% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.45 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.02, the EPS surprise was +50.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how HanesBrands performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Innerwear: $705.82 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $656.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.9%.
  • Net Sales- Activewear: $267.54 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $315.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -19%.
  • Net Sales- Other: $57.89 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $72.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -20.8%.
  • Net Sales- International: $407.73 million compared to the $405.48 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.9% year over year.
Shares of HanesBrands have returned +13.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

