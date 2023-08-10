Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Aveanna (AVAH) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2023, Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH - Free Report) reported revenue of $471.95 million, up 6.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.02, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.14% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $453.19 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.04, the EPS surprise was +50.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Aveanna performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Hours - PDS: 9865 hrs versus the two-analyst average estimate of 9459.94 hrs.
  • Revenue rate - MS: $457.26 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $421.71.
  • Unique patients served (UPS) - MS: 85 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 79.63.
  • Revenue rate - PDS: $38.28 versus $37.15 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- PDS: $377.67 million versus $357.35 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.5% change.
  • Revenue- MS: $38.87 million compared to the $34.62 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.9% year over year.
  • Revenue- HHH: $55.41 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $54.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.7%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Aveanna here>>>

Shares of Aveanna have returned +15% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise