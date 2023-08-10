Krispy Kreme (
View all Key Company Metrics for Krispy Kreme here>>>
Krispy Kreme (DNUT) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Krispy Kreme (DNUT - Free Report) reported $408.88 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 9%. EPS of $0.07 for the same period compares to $0.08 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $408.89 million, representing no surprise. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.07.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Krispy Kreme performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Global Points of Access, by segment and type - U.S. and Canada - Hot Light Theater Shops: 228 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 224.
- Total Global Points of Access: 12872 compared to the 12715.5 average estimate based on two analysts.
- Global Points of Access, by segment and type - U.S. and Canada - Cookie Shops: 244 versus 247.5 estimated by two analysts on average.
- Global Points of Access, by segment and type - U.S. and Canada - DFD Doors: 6320 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 6204.5.
- Global Points of Access, by segment and type - U.S. and Canada Total: 6858 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 6745.
- Global Points of Access, by segment and type - International - Hot Light Theater Shops: 35 versus 35 estimated by two analysts on average.
- Global Points of Access, by segment and type - International - Fresh Shops: 400 compared to the 397 average estimate based on two analysts.
- Global Points of Access, by segment and type - International - Carts, Food Trucks, and Other: 16 versus 17 estimated by two analysts on average.
- Global Points of Access, by segment and type - International - DFD Doors: 3219 compared to the 3245.5 average estimate based on two analysts.
- Geographic Revenue- International: $98.33 million versus $100.11 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.8% change.
- Geographic Revenue- Market Development: $43.13 million compared to the $40.74 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +39.4% year over year.
- Geographic Revenue- U.S.and Canada: $267.42 million versus $267.04 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.8% change.
Shares of Krispy Kreme have returned -8.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.