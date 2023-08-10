Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Yeti (YETI) Q2 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

Yeti (YETI - Free Report) reported $402.56 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.2%. EPS of $0.57 for the same period compares to $0.63 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $410.7 million, representing a surprise of -1.98%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +21.28%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.47.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Yeti performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales by Category- Coolers & Equipment: $156.61 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $174.10 million.
  • Net Sales by Category- Drinkware: $233.42 million compared to the $224.17 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Net Sales by Category- Other: $12.54 million versus $11.27 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Net Sales by Channel- Wholesale: $176.18 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $173.04 million.
  • Net Sales by Channel- Direct-to-consumer: $226.39 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $238.85 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Yeti here>>>

Shares of Yeti have returned -6.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise