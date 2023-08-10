Back to top

Compared to Estimates, CyberArk (CYBR) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

CyberArk (CYBR - Free Report) reported $175.84 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 23.6%. EPS of $0.03 for the same period compares to -$0.27 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $173.2 million, representing a surprise of +1.52%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +123.08%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.13.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how CyberArk performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR): $653 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $640.34 million.
  • Maintenance Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR): $201 million compared to the $202.43 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Subscription Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR): $451 million versus $439.85 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Maintenance and professional services: $64.59 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $64.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.1%.
  • Revenues- Perpetual license: $5.09 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $4.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -53.9%.
  • Revenues- Subcription: $106.17 million versus $104.05 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +60.9% change.
Shares of CyberArk have returned -8.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

