National Vision (EYE) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, National Vision (EYE - Free Report) reported revenue of $525.34 million, up 3.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.17, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.03% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $525.18 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.15, the EPS surprise was +13.33%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how National Vision performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total comparable store sales growth: -0.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1.23%.
  • Adjusted comparable store sales growth: 1% versus 1.16% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted comparable store sales growth - Owned & host segment - America's Best: 1.8% compared to the 0.76% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted comparable store sales growth - Owned & host segment - Eyeglass World: -2.8% versus -1.2% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total stores (EOP): 1381 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1377.04.
  • Net Revenue- Owned & Host- Total: $418.75 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $418.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.9%.
  • Net Revenue- Legacy- Total: $38.47 million versus $40.96 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.7% change.
  • Net Revenue- Corporate/Other- Total: $63.31 million compared to the $67.26 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.3% year over year.
  • Net Revenue- Owned & host segment- Fred Meyer: $2.80 million versus $3.08 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Revenue- Owned & host segment- Eyeglass World: $55.73 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $58.04 million.
  • Net Revenue- Owned & host segment- Military: $5.63 million versus $5.84 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Revenue- Owned & host segment- America?s Best: $354.59 million versus $351.66 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of National Vision have returned -13.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

