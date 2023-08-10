Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Ralph Lauren (RL) Q1 Earnings

Ralph Lauren (
RL Quick Quote RL - Free Report) reported $1.5 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.4%. EPS of $2.34 for the same period compares to $1.88 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.48 billion, representing a surprise of +1.00%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.84%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.15.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Ralph Lauren performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Geographic Net revenues- Other non-reportable segments: $36.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $39.58 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.5%. Geographic Net revenues- Europe: $450.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $414.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.4%. Geographic Net revenues- Asia: $377.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $370.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13%. Geographic Net revenues- North America: $631.70 million versus $649.19 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.9% change. Geographic Net revenues- Asia- Wholesale: $25.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $22.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25.7%. Geographic Net revenues- Europe- Wholesale: $223.80 million compared to the $189.01 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.1% year over year. Geographic Net revenues- Europe- Retail: $226.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $230.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5%. Geographic Net revenues- North America- Wholesale: $220.70 million compared to the $235.13 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.1% year over year. Geographic Net revenues- North America- Retail: $411 million compared to the $405.66 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.1% year over year. Net revenues- Licensing: $36.80 million compared to the $39.37 million average estimate based on two analysts. Net revenues- Retail: $989.80 million compared to the $983.30 million average estimate based on two analysts. Net revenues- Wholesale: $469.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $446.54 million. View all Key Company Metrics for Ralph Lauren here>>>
Shares of Ralph Lauren have returned -0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Ralph Lauren (RL) Q1 Earnings
View all Key Company Metrics for Ralph Lauren here>>>
