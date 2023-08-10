We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Virtus Investment's (VRTS) July AUM Rises 2.1% Sequentially
Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS - Free Report) recorded a sequential increase in its preliminary assets under management (AUM) balance for July 2023 on the back of favorable market returns. The company reported month-end AUM of $171.9 billion, which reflected a rise of 2.1% from the Jun 30, 2023 level.
Excluded from the above-mentioned AUM balance, other fee-earning assets were $2.6 billion, to which Virtus Investment provided services.
In July end, Virtus Investment’s open-end funds balance increased 1.7% from the end of the previous month to $57.8 billion. Also, the closed-end funds’ balance increased 1.6% to $10.3 billion.
Further, the Institutional accounts’ balance rose 1.5% to $63.3 billion. Retail separate accounts’ balances of $40.5 billion grew 3.8% from the prior month.
Elevated operating expenses are expected to hurt Virtus Investment’s bottom line to an extent in the near term. Yet, its integrated multi-boutique business model in a rapidly growing industry is likely to support its performance.
Over the past three months, shares of Virtus Investment have gained 18.8% compared with the 13.6% upside of the industry it belongs to.
Currently, Virtus Investment carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Competitive Landscape
Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS - Free Report) reported a preliminary AUM of $82.3 billion as of Jul 31, 2023, which reflected an increase of 2.4% from the prior-month level. Market appreciation of $1.86 billion and net inflows of $231 million supported the rise. However, it was partially offset by distributions of $162 million.
CNS recorded total institutional accounts of $34.43 billion at the end of July 2023, rising 3.5% from the June-end level. Of the total institutional accounts, advisory accounts were $19.53 billion while the rest were sub-advisory.
Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR - Free Report) reported an AUM of $165.9 billion for July 2023. This reflects a 2.6% increase from $161.6 billion reported as of Jun 30, 2023.
By asset classes, at the end of July, VCTR’s U.S. Mid Cap Equity AUM rose 3.4% from the June level to $31 billion. The U.S. Small Cap Equity AUM of $16.4 billion increased 4.5%. Further, the U.S. Large Cap Equity AUM increased 2.2% to $12.4 billion. The Global/Non-U.S. Equity AUM was up 3.9% to $16 billion.