We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Victory Capital (VCTR) July AUM Increases 2.6% to $165.9B
Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR - Free Report) reported assets under management (AUM) of $165.9 billion for July 2023. This reflects a 2.6% increase from $161.6 billion reported as of Jun 30, 2023.
By asset classes, at the end of July, VCTR’s U.S. Mid Cap Equity AUM rose 3.4% from the June level to $31 billion. The U.S. Small Cap Equity AUM of $16.4 billion increased 4.5%. Further, the U.S. Large Cap Equity AUM increased 2.2% to $12.4 billion. The Global/Non-U.S. Equity AUM was up 3.9% to $16 billion.
Also, Victory Capital recorded $57.5 billion in Solutions, up 2.9% from $55.8 billion reported in June 2023. Fixed Income AUM was $26.2 billion, which increased slightly from the prior month’s figure. Money Market/Short Term assets rose marginally to $3.17 billion.
Nonetheless, the Alternative Investment assets balance was down 2.1% on a sequential basis to $3.23 billion.
The sound positioning of Victory Capital’s integrated multi-boutique business model in a rapidly evolving industry and the effectiveness of the distribution platform are likely to support its performance in the coming days. Also, favorable market performance is a tailwind.
Shares of VCTR have gained 9.7% over the past three months compared with the industry's upside of 13.6%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Currently, Victory Capital carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Competitive Landscape
Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS - Free Report) reported a preliminary AUM of $82.3 billion as of Jul 31, 2023, which reflected an increase of 2.4% from the prior-month level. Market appreciation of $1.86 billion and net inflows of $231 million supported the rise. However, it was partially offset by distributions of $162 million.
CNS recorded total institutional accounts of $34.43 billion at the end of July 2023, rising 3.5% from the June-end level. Of the total institutional accounts, advisory accounts were $19.53 billion while the rest were sub-advisory.
Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS - Free Report) recorded a sequential increase in its preliminary AUM balance for July 2023, driven by favorable market returns. The company reported a month-end AUM of $171.9 billion, which reflected a rise of 2.1% from Jun 30.
Excluded from the above-mentioned AUM balance, other fee-earning assets were $2.6 billion, to which Virtus Investment provided services.