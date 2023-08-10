We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Invesco (IVZ) July AUM Rises on Net Inflows, Favorable Markets
Invesco (IVZ - Free Report) announced preliminary assets under management (AUM) for July 2023. The company’s month-end AUM of $1,570.7 billion represented an increase of 2.1% from the previous month.
Invesco delivered net long-term inflows of $1 billion in the reported month. Non-management fee-earning net inflows were $5.7 billion, whereas money market net outflows were $9.1 billion. Favorable market returns increased AUM by $33 billion and foreign exchange increased AUM by $3.7 billion.
Invesco’s preliminary average total AUM in the quarter through Jul 31 was $1,551.1 billion and preliminary average active AUM came in at $1014.3 billion.
At the end of the reported month, the company’s Equity AUM was $784 billion, up 4.9% from the previous month. Fixed Income AUM of $321.6 billion increased marginally from the previous month.
Moreover, Balanced AUM for July was $66.2 billion, up 3.1% from June 2023-end. However, Alternatives AUM was down marginally to $181.8 billion. Money Market AUM declined 3.8% from the prior-month end to $217.1 billion.
Invesco’s strong global presence, solid AUM balance and initiatives to capitalize on investors’ demand for different investment strategies poise it well for growth. However, despite the cost-saving efforts, the company’s expenses have been increasing, which will likely hurt profitability.
Over the past six months, shares of Invesco have lost 13% compared with the industry’s decline of 2.9%.
Currently, IVZ carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Competitive Landscape
Cohen & Steers (CNS - Free Report) reported preliminary AUM of $82.3 billion as of Jul 31, 2023, which reflected an increase of 2.4% from the prior-month level. Market appreciation of $1.86 billion and net inflows of $231 million supported the rise. However, it was partially offset by distributions of $162 million.
CNS recorded total institutional accounts of $34.43 billion at the end of July 2023, rising 3.5% from the June-end level. Of the total institutional accounts, advisory accounts were $19.53 billion, while the rest were sub-advisory.
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW - Free Report) is expected to come up with monthly AUM figures in the coming days. Currently, TROW sports a Zacks Rank of 1.