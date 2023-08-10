Vishay (VSH) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. ( VSH Quick Quote VSH - Free Report) delivered second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 68 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.3%. The figure fell by 17.1% year over year. Revenues of $892.11 million increased by 3.3% year over year. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $873.7 million. The solid performance of MOSFETS drove year-over-year revenue growth in the reported quarter. Strength in resistor and capacitor product lines contributed well. However, softness in diodes, optoelectronics and inductors was a concern. Vishay’s book-to-bill ratio was 0.69 at the end of the second quarter. Product Segments in Detail Resistors: The segment generated revenues of $222.4 million (25% of the total revenues), up 4.3% year over year. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $224 million. The book-to-bill was 0.74. Inductors: The product line generated revenues of $89.2 million (10% of the total revenues), which decreased 0.4% on a year-over-year basis. The figure came ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $81 million. The book-to-bill was 0.84. MOSFET: The product line generated revenues of $207.4 million (23.2% of the total revenues), increasing 30.9% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $174 million. The book-to-bill was 0.68. Capacitors: The product line generated revenues of $133.9 million (15% of the total revenues), up 1.2% year over year. The figure came below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $137 million. The book-to-bill was 0.70. Diodes: The segment generated revenues of $174.7 million (19.6% of the total revenues), down 9.1% from the year-ago quarter. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $189 million. The book-to-bill was 0.54. Optoelectronics: The product line generated revenues of $64.4 million (7.2% of the total revenues) in the reported quarter. The figure came below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $69 million. The figure was down 17.3% from the year-ago quarter. The book-to-bill was 0.70. Operating Details
Vishay (VSH) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH - Free Report) delivered second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 68 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.3%. The figure fell by 17.1% year over year.
Revenues of $892.11 million increased by 3.3% year over year. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $873.7 million.
The solid performance of MOSFETS drove year-over-year revenue growth in the reported quarter. Strength in resistor and capacitor product lines contributed well.
However, softness in diodes, optoelectronics and inductors was a concern.
Vishay’s book-to-bill ratio was 0.69 at the end of the second quarter.
Product Segments in Detail
Resistors: The segment generated revenues of $222.4 million (25% of the total revenues), up 4.3% year over year. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $224 million. The book-to-bill was 0.74.
Inductors: The product line generated revenues of $89.2 million (10% of the total revenues), which decreased 0.4% on a year-over-year basis. The figure came ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $81 million. The book-to-bill was 0.84.
MOSFET: The product line generated revenues of $207.4 million (23.2% of the total revenues), increasing 30.9% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $174 million. The book-to-bill was 0.68.
Capacitors: The product line generated revenues of $133.9 million (15% of the total revenues), up 1.2% year over year. The figure came below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $137 million. The book-to-bill was 0.70.
Diodes: The segment generated revenues of $174.7 million (19.6% of the total revenues), down 9.1% from the year-ago quarter. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $189 million. The book-to-bill was 0.54.
Optoelectronics: The product line generated revenues of $64.4 million (7.2% of the total revenues) in the reported quarter. The figure came below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $69 million. The figure was down 17.3% from the year-ago quarter. The book-to-bill was 0.70.
Operating Details
In second-quarter 2023, the gross margin was 28.9%, contracting 140 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis.
Selling, general and administrative expenses were $122.9 million, increasing by 11.3% year over year. As a percentage of total revenues, the figure expanded 100 bps from the year-ago quarter to 13.8%.
The operating margin contracted 240 bps on a year-over-year basis to 15.1%.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flows
As of Jul 1, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were $1.1 billion, up from $847.5 million as of Apr 1, 2023.
Long-term debt was $639.7 million at the end of second-quarter 2023 compared with $566.8 million at the end of first-quarter 2023.
The company generated $107.2 million in cash from operations in the reported quarter, down from $129.9 million in the previous quarter.
In the second quarter, capital expenditures were $71.7 million. Also, free cash flow was $36.2 million.
Guidance
For third-quarter 2023, Vishay expects total revenues of $840-$880 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $856.1 million.
VSH anticipates a third-quarter gross margin of 27.7% (+/-50 bps).
