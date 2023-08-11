Back to top

Cimpress (CMPR) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Cimpress (CMPR - Free Report) reported revenue of $788.85 million, up 9.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.08, compared to -$1.17 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.86% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $782.15 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.21, the EPS surprise was +414.29%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Cimpress performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Vista: $410.14 million compared to the $404.67 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.4% year over year.
  • Revenue- Inter-segment eliminations: -$9.63 million compared to the -$9.97 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.2% year over year.
  • Revenue- All Other Businesses: $52.59 million versus $54 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.6% change.
  • Revenue- National Pen: $82.89 million versus $84.95 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.6% change.
Shares of Cimpress have returned +12.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

