Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE - Free Report) closed at $57.26 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.69% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.03% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.12%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 7.73% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.66% in that time.
Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 15, 2023. On that day, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is projected to report earnings of $0.69 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 166.99%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.32 billion, up 20.29% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.76 per share and revenue of $13.6 billion. These totals would mark changes of +313.95% and +20.1%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.31% lower within the past month. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
Looking at its valuation, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 20.4. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 38.26, which means Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is trading at a discount to the group.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.