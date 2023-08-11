We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV - Free Report) closed at $16.78, marking a -0.94% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.12%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 11.81% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 5.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.66% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 18, 2023. In that report, analysts expect XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR to post earnings of -$0.29 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 32.56%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $792.5 million, down 28.62% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.45 per share and revenue of $4.42 billion, which would represent changes of -1.4% and +10.67%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.65% lower within the past month. XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.