Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Crexendo (CXDO) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2023, Crexendo (CXDO - Free Report) reported revenue of $12.67 million, up 43.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.04, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.85 million, representing a surprise of +6.97%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +300.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.01.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Crexendo performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Service revenue: $7.31 million versus $7.03 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +60.4% change.
  • Revenue- Product revenue: $1.43 million compared to the $0.85 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +106.9% year over year.
  • Revenue- Software solutions: $3.93 million versus $3.98 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.2% change.
Shares of Crexendo have returned +0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

