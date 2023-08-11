Back to top

Image: Bigstock

P10, Inc. (PX) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

P10, Inc. (PX - Free Report) reported $62.47 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 33.7%. EPS of $0.22 for the same period compares to $0.19 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +9.45% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $57.08 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.18, the EPS surprise was +22.22%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how P10, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • FPAUM(Fee Paying Assets Under Management) - Period Ending: $22.20 billion versus $21.79 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Management and advisory fees: $61.66 million compared to the $56.91 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +32.7% year over year.
  • Revenues- Other revenue: $0.82 million compared to the $0.68 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +184% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for P10, Inc. here>>>

Shares of P10, Inc. have returned +2.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


P10, Inc. (PX) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise