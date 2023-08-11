3 Glenmede Funds to Buy for Impressive Returns

Established in 1956, Glenmede stands as a distinguished investment and private wealth management firm, proudly epitomizing a legacy of over six decades dedicated to providing exceptional services. With an unwavering commitment to service excellence, Glenmede has consistently delivered investment and wealth management solutions that have surpassed client expectations.
Boasting an impressive track record, the firm maintains an average expense ratio of 0.77% across its range of mutual funds, all of which proudly bear the distinction of being no-load funds, further reflecting its client-centered approach. With a substantial asset under management (AUM) figure of $40.5 billion, Glenmede has effectively maintained a remarkable client-to-company ratio of 5:1, a testament to its personalized and attentive approach to each client's unique financial needs. Nonetheless, investing in Glenmede mutual funds seems to be judicious as of now. Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify portfolios without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and trim transaction costs (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money). We have, thus, chosen three Glenmede mutual funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds possess a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided comparatively strong performance along with lower fees. Glenmede Quantitative U.S. Small Cap Equity Portfolio ( GQSCX Quick Quote GQSCX - Free Report) invests in small-cap companies. GQSCX advisors employ in-house multi-factor computer models to pick stocks perceived as undervalued by these models. These computer models evaluate securities using specific criteria, including metrics like price relative to earnings, cash flow, and assets, as well as significant environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. Alexander R. Atanasiu has been the lead manager of GQSCX since Nov 12, 2017. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Commercial Metals Co (1.3%), Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (1.4%), and Health Catalyst, Inc. (1.5%) as of Apr 30, 2023. GQSCX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 19.2% and 7.8%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.85% compared with the category average of 1.03%. GQSCX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1. To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here. Glenmede Secured Options Portfolio ( GTSOX Quick Quote GTSOX - Free Report) invests in secured option strategies. These strategies involve composing covered call and secured put options on stock index ETFs, stock indices, and individual stocks. Stacey Gilbert has been the lead manager of GTSOX since Feb 27, 2020. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Options (237.3%), US Treasury Bills (21%) and Vanguard 500 Index Fund (2.2%) as of Apr 30, 2023. GTSOX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 9.5% and 5.5%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.87% compared with the category average of 1.20%. GTSOX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1. Glenmede Equity Income Portfolio ( GEQIX Quick Quote GEQIX - Free Report) invests most of its assets in income-generating equity securities, such as common stocks and preferred stocks. GEQIX advisors also invest in U.S. large companies, with market capitalizations falling within the range of any stock listed on either the Russell 1000 Index. Mark Livingston has been the lead manager of GEQIX since Dec 13, 2020. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like PepsiCo, Inc. (3%), McDonald's Corp (2.9%) and Johnson & Johnson (2.7%) as of Apr 30, 2023. GEQIX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 12.8% and 9.4%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.86% compared to the category average of 0.94%. GEQIX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.
Image: Bigstock
3 Glenmede Funds to Buy for Impressive Returns
Glenmede Quantitative U.S. Small Cap Equity Portfolio (GQSCX - Free Report) invests in small-cap companies. GQSCX advisors employ in-house multi-factor computer models to pick stocks perceived as undervalued by these models. These computer models evaluate securities using specific criteria, including metrics like price relative to earnings, cash flow, and assets, as well as significant environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria.
Alexander R. Atanasiu has been the lead manager of GQSCX since Nov 12, 2017. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Commercial Metals Co (1.3%), Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (1.4%), and Health Catalyst, Inc. (1.5%) as of Apr 30, 2023.
GQSCX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 19.2% and 7.8%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.85% compared with the category average of 1.03%. GQSCX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.
To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.
Glenmede Secured Options Portfolio (GTSOX - Free Report) invests in secured option strategies. These strategies involve composing covered call and secured put options on stock index ETFs, stock indices, and individual stocks.
Stacey Gilbert has been the lead manager of GTSOX since Feb 27, 2020. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Options (237.3%), US Treasury Bills (21%) and Vanguard 500 Index Fund (2.2%) as of Apr 30, 2023.
GTSOX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 9.5% and 5.5%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.87% compared with the category average of 1.20%. GTSOX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.
Glenmede Equity Income Portfolio (GEQIX - Free Report) invests most of its assets in income-generating equity securities, such as common stocks and preferred stocks. GEQIX advisors also invest in U.S. large companies, with market capitalizations falling within the range of any stock listed on either the Russell 1000 Index.
Mark Livingston has been the lead manager of GEQIX since Dec 13, 2020. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like PepsiCo, Inc. (3%), McDonald's Corp (2.9%) and Johnson & Johnson (2.7%) as of Apr 30, 2023.
GEQIX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 12.8% and 9.4%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.86% compared to the category average of 0.94%. GEQIX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.
