AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (AIRS) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2023, AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (AIRS - Free Report) reported revenue of $55.7 million, up 12.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.13, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $55.71 million, representing no surprise. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -13.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.15.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Number of total procedure rooms (end of the period): 53 compared to the 25 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Same-center Case growth: -2.8% compared to the 2.4% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue per case: $13,307 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $12,847.41.
  • Cases: 4186 compared to the 4275.02 average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. have returned -16.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

