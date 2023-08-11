We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Roblox (RBLX) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
Roblox (RBLX - Free Report) reported a second-quarter 2023 loss of 46 cents per share, which was in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company had incurred a loss of 30 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.
Net revenues increased 15.14% year over year to $680.76 million.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues was pegged at $785 million.
Net bookings jumped 23% year over year to $780.6 million from $639.9 million in the year-ago quarter. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.4%.
Roblox Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Roblox Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Roblox Corporation Quote
User Base Details
Average Daily Active Users were 65.5 million, which increased 25% year over year. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.56%.
Hours Engaged were 14 billion, up 24% year over year. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.47%.
Operating Details
Developer exchange fees in the second quarter rose 16% year over year, reaching $165.8 million. Infrastructure and trust & safety expenses shot up by 24% year over year to $132.5 million.
Research & development and general & administrative expenses were up 48.9% and 22.3% year over year to $315.3 million and $96.1 million, respectively. Sales & marketing expenses increased 14.4% year over year to $30.3 million.
Adjusted EBITDA came in at $37.8 million, down 30.6% from the year-ago period.
Balance Sheet
As of Jun 30, 2023, Roblox had cash and cash equivalents of $520.3 million compared with $828.1 million as of Mar 31, 2023.
Cash flow from operating activities in second-quarter 2023 was negative $28.4 million against the year-ago quarter’s level of $26.5 million. The cash flow from operating activities in the previous quarter was negative $269.9 million.
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
Currently, Roblox carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector are DouYu International (DOYU - Free Report) , On Holding (ONON - Free Report) and Sphere Entertainment Co. (SPHR - Free Report) . DouYu and On Holding sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, while Sphere Entertainment carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
DouYu, On Holding and Sphere Entertainment are scheduled to report quarterly results on Aug 14, Aug 15 and Aug 18, respectively.
The consensus mark for DOYU’s second-quarter 2023 earnings is pegged at 2 cents per share, up by 4 cents over the past 30 days.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ONON’s second-quarter 2023 earnings is pegged at 13 cents per share, up by a cent over the past 30 days.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SPHR’s second-quarter 2023 loss per share is pegged at 40 cents, which has remained unchanged over the past 30 days.