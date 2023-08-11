Virtu Financial (VIRT) Partners to Improve Primary Market Access

Virtu Financial, Inc. ( VIRT Quick Quote VIRT - Free Report) recently collaborated with InvestorLink to enhance retail investor access to primary markets. InvestorLink is a liquidity and workflow technology provider, powering the connection between retail investors and investment banks with its unique tools.
This move bodes well for Virtu Financial as it would satisfy retail investors demand for primary market products. This would improve retail participation levels and, in turn, improve the company’s market-making segment results. Virtu’s expertise in order routing and market making, among others, will complement InvestorLink’s innovative technologies to address retail market participants’ needs.
InvestorLink’s primary market order management and matching platform powered by AI, along with Virtu’s global reach, will enable underwriters to access the latter’s retail-broker dealer network. Secondary market liquidity, too, will get enhanced by this move. Retail brokers have long been demanding access to primary market investment solutions, which will be met as a result of this partnership. This move is expected to drive significant value for its stakeholders.
With this partnership, Virtu’s retail brokers will get directly connected to primary capital markets, supporting IPO, munis, private funds and follow-ons distributions efficiently. This new collaboration highlights Virtu’s unwavering focus on developing cutting-edge technologies to deliver liquidity in markets and transparent trading solutions to clients. This should help further solidify its market-leading position as a financial services provider by enhancing its core value proposition, its technology platform.
Zacks Rank and Price Performance
VIRT currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
Shares of Virtu Financial have gained 7.8% in the past month against the
industry’s 1.5% decline. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks in the
Finance space are New Mountain Finance Corporation ( NMFC Quick Quote NMFC - Free Report) , Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. ( IVR Quick Quote IVR - Free Report) and Fidus Investment Corporation ( FDUS Quick Quote FDUS - Free Report) . New Mountain Finance presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Invesco Mortgage and Fidus Investment currently carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here
New Mountain Finance’s earnings surpassed estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and matched the mark twice, the average surprise being 2.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NMFC’s 2023 earnings suggests an improvement of 23.4%, while the same for revenues suggests growth of 28.8% from the corresponding year-ago reported figures. The consensus mark for NMFC’s 2023 earnings has moved 3.3% north in the past seven days.
The bottom line of Invesco Mortgage outpaced estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 54.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IVR’s 2023 earnings suggests an improvement of 1.1% from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark for IVR’s 2023 earnings has moved 18.4% north in the past seven days.
Fidus Investment’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.52%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FDUS’s 2023 earnings suggests an improvement of 30.3%, while the same for revenues suggests growth of 35.4% from the corresponding year-ago reported figures. The consensus mark for FDUS’s 2023 earnings has moved 5.6% north in the past seven days.
Shares of New Mountain Finance, Invesco Mortgage and Fidus Investment have gained 8.1%, 5.5% and 5.9%, respectively, in the past three months.
Image: Bigstock
