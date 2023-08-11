Back to top

Image: Bigstock

T. Rowe Price (TROW) Marks a 2.4% Sequential Rise in July AUM

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW - Free Report) announced its preliminary assets under management (AUM) for July 2023. The company’s month-end AUM of $1.43 trillion represented a 2.4% increase from the previous month on the back of favorable market conditions.

TROW experienced net outflows of $5.4 billion in July 2023.

At the end of the reported month, equity products and multi-asset products aggregated $752 billion and $467 billion, up 2.7% and 3.1%, respectively, on a sequential basis.

Alternative products of $45 billion remained flat sequentially. Fixed-income products, including the money market, constituted $169 billion. This also stayed unchanged from the previous month.

Nevertheless, T. Rowe Price registered $392 billion in target date retirement portfolios in July, which rose 3.2% from the prior month.

A diversified business model, focus on enhancing investment capabilities, broadening distribution reach and improving client partnerships are expected to aid TROW’s long-term growth.

However, increased dependence on investment advisory fees is concerning, as market fluctuations and a sudden slowdown in overall business activities might hurt its revenues. Additionally, rising expenses might hinder bottom-line growth.

Over the past three months, shares of T. Rowe Price have gained 8% compared with the industry’s growth of 13.5%.

 

T. Rowe Price currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Competitive Landscape

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS - Free Report) reported a preliminary AUM of $82.3 billion as of Jul 31, 2023, which reflected a jump of 2.4% from the prior-month level. Market appreciation of $1.86 billion and net inflows of $231 million supported the rise. However, it was partially offset by distributions of $162 million.

CNS recorded total institutional accounts of $34.43 billion at the end of July 2023, rising 3.5% from the June-end level. Of the total institutional accounts, advisory accounts were $19.53 billion while the rest were sub-advisory.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS - Free Report) recorded a sequential increase in its preliminary AUM balance for July 2023, driven by favorable market returns. The company reported a month-end AUM of $171.9 billion, which reflected a rise of 2.1% from Jun 30.

Excluded from the above-mentioned AUM balance, other fee-earning assets were $2.6 billion, to which Virtus Investment provided services.


