HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE - Free Report) closed at $4.68, marking a +0.86% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.68%.
Coming into today, shares of the crypto currency mining company had lost 32.53% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3.45%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.43%.
HIVE Digital Technologies will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect HIVE Digital Technologies to post earnings of -$0.12 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 88.57%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $22.95 million, down 48.05% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.35 per share and revenue of $116.7 million. These totals would mark changes of +77.42% and +9.77%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for HIVE Digital Technologies. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.99% lower. HIVE Digital Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.