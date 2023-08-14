Mattel (MAT) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say (Revised)

For the quarter ended June 2023, Mattel (
MAT Quick Quote MAT - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.09 billion, down 12% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.10, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +9.18% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $995.79 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.04, the EPS surprise was +350.00%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Mattel performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Gross Billings- North America: $637.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $607.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -17.7%. North America Gross Billings by Top 3 Power Brands- Other: $241.60 million compared to the $347.12 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -20.4% year over year. International Gross Billings by Top 3 Power Brands- Other: $195 million versus $175.62 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.3% change. North America Gross Billings by Top 3 Power Brands- Barbie: $148.10 million versus $126.24 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.5% change. Gross Billings- International: $561.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $470.26 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.1%. North America Gross Billings by Top 3 Power Brands- Fisher-Price: $100.70 million compared to the $112.17 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -37.9% year over year. International Gross Billings by Top 3 Power Brands- Barbie: $134.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $118.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.7%. International Gross Billings by Top 3 Power Brands- Hot Wheels: $168.30 million compared to the $109.90 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +25.7% year over year. Worldwide Gross Billings by Top 3 Power Brands- Barbie: $282.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $244.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6%. Worldwide Gross Billings by Top 3 Power Brands- Hot Wheels: $315.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $227.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10%. Worldwide Gross Billings by Top 3 Power Brands- Fisher-Price: $164.70 million compared to the $178.79 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -34.3% year over year. Gross Billings- American Girl: $28.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $31.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -15.3%. View all Key Company Metrics for Mattel here>>> Shares of Mattel have returned +14.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term. (We are reissuing this article to correct a mistake. The original article, issued on July 26, 2023, should no longer be relied upon.)
