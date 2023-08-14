Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Terex (TEX) Q2 Earnings (Revised)

For the quarter ended June 2023, Terex (TEX - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.4 billion, up 30.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.35, compared to $1.07 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.26 billion, representing a surprise of +11.68%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +45.96%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.61.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Terex performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Aerial Work Platforms (AWP): $824.90 million compared to the $706.36 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +38% year over year.
  • Net sales- Eliminations / Corporate: $0.80 million versus -$2.16 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net sales- Materials Processing & Mining (MP): $577.40 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $561.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.1%.
  • Income (loss) from Operations- AWP: $133.60 million compared to the $85.49 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Income (loss) from Operations- Corporate and Other / Eliminations: -$21.90 million versus -$21.17 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Income (loss) from Operations- MP: $98.20 million versus $90.57 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Shares of Terex have returned -3.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

(We are reissuing this article to correct a mistake. The original article, issued on August 1, 2023, should no longer be relied upon.)


